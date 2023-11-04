Two effective life hacks to help you memorize information more easily

UAportal speaks about effective life hacks to improve memory using some techniques. This article discusses the "chunking" technique when information is divided into parts to facilitate its processing and memorization. In addition, you will learn about the association technique, which uses associations to improve memorization.

Chunking technique

The chunking technique is an effective life hack for improving memory. By breaking down information into smaller, meaningful chunks, your brain can process and memorize it more easily. For example, when you are faced with a long string of numbers, you can group them into smaller sets and assign a value to each set.

This way, you'll only need to memorize a few semantic groups, not a long random sequence. Using the chunking method significantly improves the ability to memorize and recall information.

Association technique

Another valuable life hack for improving memory is the association technique. It involves linking new information to existing knowledge or creating vivid mental images.

For example, when trying to remember someone's name, associating it with a person you already know or visualizing their face can make it easier to remember. By making these connections or creating strong visual cues, the brain is better prepared to retrieve information when needed, leading to improved memory.

