Advantages and disadvantages of coffee consumption: what you need to know

Coffee has both advantages and disadvantages that are important to consider. In this article, UAportal looked at the effects of coffee consumption on energy levels, mood, and physical performance. By understanding both the positive and negative aspects, people can make informed choices about its consumption.

Benefits of coffee

1. Increased energy:

Coffee provides a much-needed energy boost, combats sleepiness and increases concentration throughout the day.

2. Mood Enhancement:

Coffee potentially improves mood and mental well-being by increasing the production of hormones such as dopamine and serotonin.

3. Improved physical performance:

Drinking coffee before exercise has been proven to stimulate adrenaline release and increase endurance, making it a popular choice among athletes.

Harms of coffee

1. Sleep disturbance:

Consuming coffee at the end of the day or in excessive amounts can disrupt sleep patterns, making it difficult to fall asleep and achieve quality rest.

2. Potential addiction:

Regular coffee consumption can lead to caffeine addiction with symptoms such as headaches and irritability when trying to cut back on consumption or quit.

3. Acidic effects:

It's important to note that coffee is naturally acidic and can cause stomach discomfort and permanent tooth discoloration, especially if consumed in large quantities or on an empty stomach.

