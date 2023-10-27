Clean and shiny: how to easily clean bathroom tiles

UAportal will tell you about the best methods that will help you clean the tiles in the bathroom and achieve excellent results. Find out how to make your tiles shiny and preserve their original appearance.

Use an effective tile cleaner

To clean your bathroom tiles effectively, start by using a high-quality product. Choose a product specifically formulated for tile as it will help remove stubborn dirt and grease. Apply it according to the instructions provided and leave it on for the recommended time. This will allow the product to penetrate and dissolve the dirt.

Scrub with a soft brush

After applying the cleaner, take a soft brush or sponge and gently scrub the tiles. Do not use hard or abrasive brushes that could scratch or damage the surface. Work in small areas, applying light pressure and scrubbing in a circular motion. This will help remove any stains or residue without causing any damage to the surface you are working on.

Pay attention to grout lines

Don't forget to pay attention to the grout lines between the tiles. To clean the grout lines, use a grout cleaner or make a paste with baking soda and water. Apply the cleaner or paste to the grout lines and rub gently with a small brush or an old toothbrush. Rinse off with clean water and repeat the process if necessary until the grout lines are clean and free of stains.

Rinse thoroughly

Once you've finished cleaning the tiles and grout lines, it's important to rinse them thoroughly with clean water. Use a clean sponge or cloth to wipe off any residual detergent that remains on the tiles. If necessary, rinse the surface several times to ensure that all residual product is removed.

Dry the tiles

To prevent streaks from forming on the tiles, make sure they are thoroughly dry after washing. Take a clean, dry cloth or towel and gently wipe it off, making sure not to leave any excess moisture. This will make the tiles in your bathroom look clean, shiny, and free of water stains.

We have prepared some simple tips to help you clean your bathroom quickly and efficiently. You'll need baking soda, vinegar, and lemon juice.

