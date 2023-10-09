Children will be delighted: why you should buy a "Busy board"

Educational boards "Busy board", which means "busy boards", have gained considerable popularity among children. UAportal told about the significant advantages and disadvantages of these interactive boards to make it easier to make a decision on the purchase of this "toy"

Advantages of the "Busy board":

Promote cognitive development: the boards develop children's consciousness, improve problem-solving, logical thinking and hand-eye coordination.

Develops fine motor skills: Manipulating the buttons, zippers, and clasps on the boards helps develop motor skills and hand strength.

Develops creativity and imagination: Whiteboards provide an opportunity for creative fulfillment, stimulating creativity and storytelling skills.

Disadvantages of the "Busy board":

Limited intellectual value: "Busy boards" mainly focus on sensory and motor development and lack organized educational content.

Possible dangers: Some educational boards may have small parts that pose a choking hazard to young children.

Limited long-term engagement: Children grow up quickly, so the features that interactive whiteboards provide can quickly become boring.

