Does a multicooker really make cooking easier: advantages and disadvantages

Multicookers offer versatility, time saving and convenience in the kitchen, but they also have several disadvantages. UAportal has prepared a list of the pros and cons of using this device.

Advantages of multicookers:

Versatility

Multicookers offer a wide range of cooking functions, including pressure cooking, stewing, sautéing, steaming and baking. This versatility allows you to prepare a variety of meals with one appliance, saving time and kitchen space.

Saves time and energy

Multicookers are designed to cook food quickly and efficiently. The pressure cooking function significantly reduces cooking time compared to traditional methods. They are also energy efficient, using less electricity or gas.

Convenience.

Multicookers offer great convenience in the kitchen. They often come with pre-programmed settings for different foods, making it easy for even novice cooks to prepare delicious meals. The delayed cooking function makes multicookers even more convenient.

Cons of a multicooker:

Time to learn

Using a multicooker can take some time and experience to get to grips with the various functions, settings and cooking times. The familiarisation process can be difficult, especially for those who are not used to using such appliances.

Limited capacity

Multicookers come in a variety of sizes, but even the largest models have a limited capacity. Cooking for a large family or a festive dinner may require preparing too many portions, which may mean using alternative methods.

Lack of control

Multicookers automate the cooking process, which reduces control over temperature and cooking techniques compared to traditional methods. Experienced chefs who prefer precise control over their cooking may consider this lack of control a disadvantage.

