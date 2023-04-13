An effective method of feeding cherries: they will become sweet like honey

In order for the cherry to bear sweet fruits, it must be fed. This procedure should be carried out both when planting trees and during flowering.

When and how to feed cherry

Cherry trees grow well on sandy soil. If the soil is clay, pour a bucket of sand into the hole and mix the soil with humus and ash. Also, it will not be superfluous to add mineral fertilizer to the soil - superphosphate or calcium chloride.

To make the cherry sweeter, the tree is fed with fertilizers with an increased concentration of nitrogen.

Many factors affect the quality of the fruit, including the age of the tree. If you notice red spots on a cherry leaf, this is a clear sign of a lack of nutrients. Trees younger than 7 years should give an annual growth of at least 50 cm. If this indicator is less, the tree needs feeding. A cherry that bears fruit should be fed with compost or humus 3-4 times a year.

In order to make cherry fruits sweeter, succinic acid is also used. Before flowering, trees are sprayed with succinic acid at the rate of 3 g of acid per 10 liters of water.

In addition, to improve the taste of berries during the formation of ovaries, cherry trees are sprayed with a solution of phosphorus and potassium, and after 2-3 days, a glass of ash is poured under each tree.

