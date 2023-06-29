What to do when you feel overwhelmed or stressed: useful tips that will definitely help

Overwhelm and stress are constant companions of the modern person. However, there are practical steps you can take to reduce stress and regain a sense of calm. UAportal has prepared useful tips on how to overcome depression and restore a sense of balance.

Identify the source of stress

Understanding the root cause of stress is the first step to overcoming it. Think about what contributes to this feeling. Is it related to work, personal relationships or some other factor? It is very important to look back and assess the situation. Once you identify the source of the problem, you can develop a plan to fix it.

Take care of yourself

Taking care of yourself improves your mental and physical health. Find time every day to do something that inspires and motivates you. It can be exercise, meditation, outdoor activities, hobbies, or just a walk in the park. Make self-care an integral part of your daily routine.

Set priorities

If you have a lot of responsibilities, you may feel overwhelmed. Learn to prioritize and avoid doing unnecessary work. Entrust some tasks to others, both at work and in your personal life. Remember that you don't have to do everything yourself.

Practice stress relief techniques

Do deep breathing exercises, meditation, yoga, or tai chi. This will help calm your mind, reduce stress and increase your overall resilience.

Seek support

Don't hesitate to ask for support when you feel overwhelmed. Talk to friends, family, or a mental health professional. They can listen to you and give some advice. Sometimes you can feel a sense of relief just by sharing your feelings with someone. After all, telling your story can give you a new perspective on the situation.

