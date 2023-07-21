What to do if you can't sleep: useful tips to help you cope with insomnia

Sometimes, because of our worries and problems in our personal or professional lives, it's hard to fall asleep at night. So in the morning you are tired, angry and unproductive. UAportal has prepared some practical tips to help you cope with this problem.

Control your emotions

If you can't fall asleep for a long time, engage in calming activities until you feel tired again. Try using relaxation techniques to calm your mind and body. Deep breathing exercises, meditation, or listening to soothing music can help induce a state of relaxation. As soon as you feel drowsy, go back to bed and try to get back to sleep.

Create a conducive environment for sleep

Make sure your bedroom is cool, quiet and comfortable. The mattress and pillows should be comfortable and soft enough. Dim the lights or close the curtains to prevent light from disturbing your sleep. Also, keep electronic devices away from the bedroom as much as possible, as the blue light they emit can disrupt your natural sleep cycle.

Stick to a daily schedule

Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. This will regulate your body's internal clock. Don't take a nap during the day, as this can disrupt your overall routine. If you feel the need to rest, limit your nap to 20 minutes or schedule it for the beginning of the day.

Exercise

Regular exercise will not only improve your overall health, but also help you regulate your sleep patterns. Spend at least 30 minutes doing moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking or cycling. However, do not do this in the evening, as physical activity increases anxiety and makes it difficult to fall asleep.

