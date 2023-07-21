What should you do if the heel of your favorite pair of shoes breaks? UAportal has prepared some practical tips to help you cope with this problem.

Assess the damage and identify repair options

See if the heel has come off completely. If it's only partially off, you may be able to repair it yourself using clear duct tape and strong glue. However, if the shoe is a valuable designer item, it is better to contact a professional cobbler who will provide expert advice and fix it.

What you can do yourself

If the heel is only partially broken, you can strengthen it by inserting a small metal rod or a sturdy wooden dowel inside. This will provide additional support and prevent further damage. Alternatively, you can also try using strong glue and a few well-placed screws to secure the broken parts together. Remember, however, that these repair methods are not a permanent solution, so it is recommended to seek professional help.

Professional repair

If you are dealing with high-quality or expensive shoes, it is better to entrust the repair to professional craftsmen. They have the experience and specialized tools needed for the job. A skilled cobbler can reattach broken parts, strengthen weakened areas and even replace the platform. While this may not be cheap, it guarantees the longevity of your favorite shoes.

Prevent the problem

To avoid broken heels in the future, it's important to take preventative measures. Buy well-made shoes with sturdy heels and quality materials. Avoid putting excessive stress on your heels and don't wear the same pair all the time as you can weaken its structure.

