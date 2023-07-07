What to do if you can't fall asleep at night: useful tips

Do you ever find yourself turning in bed, unable to fall asleep at night? Many people experience difficulty sleeping at some point in their lives, which can have a significant impact on their overall well-being.

Lack of sleep can lead to a number of problems, including fatigue, mood swings, and decreased productivity. UAportal has prepared some practical tips to help you cope with this common problem.

Establish a regular sleep schedule

One of the most effective ways to improve sleep quality is to establish a regular sleep schedule. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends, helps regulate the body's internal clock.

Video of the day

Read also: 5 useful apps to improve your sleep

Incorporate relaxing activities into your daily routine, such as reading a book, taking a warm bath, or mindfulness exercises. By following a regular sleep schedule, your body will get used to the established routine, and it will be easier for you to fall asleep and wake up refreshed.

Create a conducive sleep environment

Your sleep environment plays a crucial role in your ability to drift off to sleep. Make sure your bedroom is quiet, dark and at a comfortable temperature. Buy a comfortable mattress and pillows that support your body well.

Consider using blackout curtains or an eye mask to block out unwanted light. Also, minimise noise interference by using earplugs or a white noise machine. By optimising your sleep environment, you can create a calm and conducive atmosphere for a good night's sleep.

Limit exposure to electronic devices before bedtime

The blue light emitted by electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers can disrupt your sleep-wake cycle. Avoid using these devices at least one hour before bedtime.

Instead, engage in relaxing activities such as reading a book, listening to soothing music, or doing gentle stretching exercises. Reducing your screen time will help your brain calm down and prepare for sleep.

Read also: How to fall asleep quickly: five tips that won't let you down

Manage stress and anxiety

Stress and anxiety can be the main causes of insomnia. If you find yourself awake with thoughts running through your head, you need to find healthy ways to deal with stress. Incorporate stress-relieving techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or journaling into your daily routine.

Regular physical activity can also help relieve stress and improve sleep. Dealing with stress and managing your stress levels will help you calm your mind and promote restful sleep.

Avoid stimulants

Certain substances can disrupt sleep patterns and make it harder to fall asleep. Limit your caffeine intake, especially in the afternoon and evening, as it can stay in your system for several hours.

Alcohol can make you drowsy at first, but then disrupt your sleep. In addition, avoid heavy meals, nicotine, and excessive fluid intake closer to bedtime as they can cause discomfort and disrupt sleep.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not provide medical advice. For medications, diagnoses and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

As a reminder, Tetiana Baran, ophthalmologist, optometrist and member of the ESCRS (European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons), shared seven tips to help maintain eye health.