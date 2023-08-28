Cat or cat sneezes: how it can protect the owner from misfortune

Throughout history, cats have held a special place in human culture. As a result, esotericists and lovers of these fascinating pets have paid close attention to cat behaviour, especially when it comes to sneezing.

Cat sneezes are believed to contain important omens and messages. One such belief is related to weather forecasts. According to ancient beliefs, if a cat sneezes, it portends rain. In addition, it can also indicate an imminent visit from distant relatives.

Interestingly, it is common for a sneezing cat to wish you good health. It is believed that in this way the cat will protect its owner from misfortune, acting as a guardian against any potential harm that may befall him.

It is said that if you make a wish during a cat's sneeze, it will definitely come true. In some cases, cat sneezing can even serve as a warning. For example, if a person is going on a trip and their cat jumps into their arms and sneezes, it is believed that this is a sign of potential difficulties on the road ahead.

