The better way to cut food: pros and cons of ceramic knives

Ceramic knives have gained popularity due to their exceptional sharpness and ease of use. UAportal has prepared a list of advantages and disadvantages of ceramic knives, providing useful information about them for both professional chefs and home cooks.

Advantages of ceramic knives:

Exceptional sharpness

Ceramic knives are known for their razor-sharp edges, which allow you to cut with precision and effortlessly.

Lightweight and easy to handle

Ceramic knives are significantly lighter than steel knives, which reduces hand fatigue.

Preservation of flavor

Ceramics do not chemically react with food, preserving their natural flavors and aromas.

Disadvantages of ceramic knives:

Fragility

Ceramic knives break or break easily, especially when they are used for things that are beyond their capabilities.

Limited versatility

Ceramic knives are not suitable for intensive cutting or slicing of hard foods such as hard fruits and vegetables, as well as bones.

They require special care

Ceramic knives require only hand washing and careful storage on special stands to prevent damage.

