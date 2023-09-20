Why cat litter is good for plants: four ways to use it in the garden

For organic gardening enthusiasts and plant lovers, kitty litter can be a valuable resource with numerous benefits. Its properties make it a versatile option for both indoor and outdoor plants, as well as for vegetable gardens.

Understanding the composition of cat litter

Cat litter comes in a variety of options, and all of them have natural ingredients to meet the preferences of picky cats. No chemical additives that may be unpleasant for them are used, making the litter safe for them to use.

The most common materials used in cat litter include sawdust, corn stover, clay, and zeolite. Manufacturers often add additional components such as baking soda, charcoal, or silver ions to eliminate unpleasant odors and prevent the growth of microorganisms.

Various uses of cat litter

Surprisingly, kitty litter has a wide range of applications in vegetable gardens, gardens, and when caring for indoor plants. However, it is very important to use only natural and unused litter for these purposes.

Here are some ways to use kitty litter:

Mulching: cat litter, especially from conifers, can be used as mulch. However, it is important to remember that this can lead to lower nitrogen levels in the soil. To mitigate this, it is advisable to use it for mulching between rows.

Drainage substitute: It is often used as a drainage substitute for indoor plants or trees. Both wood and zeolite cat litter are suitable. They effectively conduct moisture and have a beneficial effect on plants.

Composting: It can also be added to the compost. To do this, the sawdust-based litter should be stored in a plastic bag for at least three months. During this time, it should be treated with a urea solution every 14 days.

Seedlings: It can even be used for seedlings, completely eliminating the need for soil.

How to choose the right cat litter

Wood-based and zeolite-based litter are suitable options. Zeolite, in particular, is an environmentally friendly and durable product, making it ideal for use as cat litter for both indoor and outdoor use. In addition, zeolite-based litter is highly recommended for cat litter.

