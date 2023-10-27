No more tears in the kitchen! UAportal will reveal the secrets of peeling and chopping onions with the help of expert advice and proven techniques.

Daily video

Chill the onion

There are several methods to peel and chop onions without tears. One is to chill the onions in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. The cold temperature helps to reduce the release of the compound that causes tearing.

Put on glasses

Another approach is to wear glasses to protect your eyes from irritants. Alternatively, you can rinse the onions under running water, which can help wash away irritants, minimizing their effect on the eyes.

Read also: The difference between red, white, and yellow onions

Use a sharp knife

When it comes to chopping onions, it is very important to use a sharp knife. Using a dull knife can cause more irritating substances to be released. To chop onions effectively, start by cutting them in half. Then make horizontal cuts parallel to the cutting board, being careful not to cut the root.

Light a candle or use a piece of bread

Lighting a candle can help absorb irritants in the air and reduce their impact on the eyes. Another useful tip is to put a piece of bread in your mouth while chopping onions, which can help counteract irritants.

As a reminder, Ukrainian culinary expert and restaurateur Yevhen Klopotenko shared how to easily peel and chop onions without unpleasant tears.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!