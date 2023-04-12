Holy Wednesday 2023: what must be done before Easter and what are the prohibitions

On the Wednesday before Easter, believers usually confess in church, and at home, they finish preparations for baking buttery pastries. This day, known as Holy Wednesday, is one of the most important days of the Holy Week before Easter. On this day, the events related to Mary Magdalene and the betrayal of Judas are celebrated in the temples.

An important part of Holy Wednesday is confession and repentance. It is believed that the greatest sin is betrayal, so the sacrament of confession takes place at the evening service, during which you can ask for the forgiveness of all sins.

It is also customary to clean the house, take out the garbage and wash the floor on this day. Also, on Holy Wednesday, you need to buy all the products for baking bread and eggs. Great Lent imposes certain restrictions on food: it is allowed to eat dried fruits, honey, nuts, raw vegetables, bread, and salt.

On Holy Wednesday, loud and noisy fun, cursing, fighting, being aggressive, guessing, and gambling is not allowed. Weddings and baptisms of children are also prohibited. If someone asks for help on Holy Wednesday, you cannot refuse.

There are also omens associated with this day, for example, if the night is cold and the day is hot, then it will soon be hot, if the dawn is red, then the weather will be rainy and windy, and if rooks are playing in the sky, then after Easter it will be warm.

