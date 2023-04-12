The 5 Best Comedy Movies of 2010-15: Have an evening of humor

UAportal has prepared a complete list of the best comedy films released in the period 2010-2015. These five movies are guaranteed to make you laugh out loud.

IMDB rating: 6.6/10

Genre: Comedy

Country: USA; Duration: 107 min; Year: 2010

Producer: Adam McKay

Directed by Adam McKay, Cops in the Deep is a buddy cop comedy in which two NYPD detectives find themselves in a bind while investigating a case of financial crimes.

Detective Terry Heutz is stuck on the job with Allen Gamble, a desk-bound detective who wants to be on the streets. When these two stumbles upon a major financial crime case, they must work together to solve it and prove themselves right to their colleagues.

The End of the World 2013: Apocalypse in Hollywood style

IMDB rating: 6.6/10

Genre: Comedy

Country: USA; Duration: 107 min; Year: 2013

Producer: Seth Rogen

The comedy "End of the World 2013: Hollywood Apocalypse" directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg tells about a group of celebrities during the apocalypse. The film stars James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride, and Craig Robinson as fictional versions of themselves.

Jay Baruchel visits his old friend Seth Rogen in Los Angeles, where they attend a party at James Franco's house. However, the party is interrupted by an apocalyptic event, and the group must survive together by solving their personal problems.

1+1

IMDB rating: 8.5/10

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Country: France; Duration: 112 min; Year: 2011

Producer: Nikolay Duval-Adasovskyi, Laurent Zeitoun, Jan Zenu

Director Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano are shooting the film "1+1". This is a French comedy-drama that tells the story of a rich disabled man who hires a young person from the project to look after him.

Philip, a rich invalid, hires Driss, a young man from the social community, to take care of a sick man. Despite their differences, these two people form a strong bond and help each other find meaning and purpose in life.

Spy

IMDB rating: 7.0/10

Genre: Comedy, Action

Country: USA; Duration: 119 min; Year: 2015

Producer: Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Paul Feig

The film "Spy" directed by Paul Feig is a comedy-action film about the fate of a CIA analyst who voluntarily goes into the secret world of a deadly arms dealer.

Susan Cooper is a desk-bound CIA analyst who volunteers to go undercover to enter the world of a deadly arms dealer. Despite her lack of work experience, Susan must use all her wits and intelligence to successfully complete the task.

Cops in skirts

IMDB rating: 6.6/10

Genre: Comedy

Country: USA; Duration: 117 min; Year: 2013

Producer: Peter Chernin

The comedy Cops in Skirts, directed by Paul Feig, tells the story of two incompatible law enforcement officers - a tough FBI agent and a foul-mouthed Boston cop - who must work together to take down a drug lord.

Sara Ashburn, a tough FBI agent, is sent to Boston to take down a drug lord. However, in order to complete the task, she must work with Shannon Mullins, a foul-mouthed and unconventional Boston police officer.

