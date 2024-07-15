On the night of July 15, several explosions occurred in Crimea, particularly in Sevastopol. Local residents reported hearing drones flying near Cape Fiolent.

Daily video

According to the so-called governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, that night air defense forces repelled a UAV attack.

"A UAV attack is being repelled in Sevastopol. According to preliminary information, the military has already shot down one UAV near Cape Fiolent... Operational services have arrived at the site of the wreckage in the Fiolent area. According to the Sevastopol Rescue Service, there are no casualties," he wrote on social media.

Read also: A Sukhoi Superjet passenger plane that took off from an aircraft factory crashed in the Moscow region

Meanwhile, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel claims that "there were arrivals to the Russian military unit near Cape Fiolent. This is a division of S-400/S-300 air defense systems from the 12th anti-aircraft missile regiment (military unit 85702)."

It is noted with reference to eyewitnesses that 8 explosions were heard at night.

Enemy targets at Cape Fiolent. Source: t.me/Crimeanwind

Enemy targets at Cape Fiolent. Source: t.me/Crimeanwind

Enemy targets at Cape Fiolent. Source: t.me/Crimeanwind

"One of the radar stations was probably damaged, and there was also an explosion at the S-400 position. The military unit is located among summer cottage cooperatives, so the UAV debris fell on the cottage houses," the message adds.

Later, the Telegram channel clarified that the drones were targeting electronic intelligence facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the Fiolent. Previously, objects similar to radar antennas and satellite dishes had been spotted there.

"Summer residents say that the explosions were right above their houses and that there was probably an arrival at the military unit with antennas," the post says.

As a reminder, on Sunday, July 14, drones attacked two facilities in the city of Sudzha, Kursk region, Russia. Power and communication were partially cut off in part of the region.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!