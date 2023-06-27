A 49-year-old Crimean resident died after being struck by lightning in Russia. It "attacked" him at a vegetable depot near Krasnodar right in the head.

A video of lightning striking the man's head was posted online.

Russian media reported that the victim was a truck driver. He had come to the vegetable market to load the truck. It is known that he occasionally bought fruits and vegetables at a wholesale base in Krasnodar for resale in Crimea.

Video of the day

"The truck driver was killed by a lightning strike at the vegetable depot in Lenin village," the statement said.

See also: A very rare and beautiful ascending lightning was captured on video

The footage shows the man running through the base and trying to hide from the rain. He was just a few steps away from the canopy when he was suddenly struck by lightning from head to toe. The discharge was so strong that the victim was burned alive.

Police are currently investigating the death of the truck driver.

"Krasnodar police are conducting an investigation on the death of a man due to a lightning strike. The deceased was a 49-year-old resident of Simferopil, Crimea. During the rain, he was on the territory of a vegetable base in the village of Lenin, where lightning struck his head. The victim died on the spot from his injuries," the press service of the Russian Interior Ministry in Krasnodar reported.

As a reminder, in the United States of America, lightning struck an airplane with passengers twice at Little Rock Airport.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!