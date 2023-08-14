A woman found a live frog in a package of spinach (video)

In the United States, a woman who shopped in a store and brought her groceries home found a "bonus" in a package of spinach - a live frog.

WJBK-TV reported on the incident. According to media reports, Amber Warrick of Southfield said she bought a package of Earthbound Farms organic spinach at a Meijer store, and her daughter inspected the package at home.

"My daughter was screaming, she was saying, 'Oh my God, it's a frog,' and I was thinking, 'What?'" the woman said.

She said they were lucky they didn't find the frog while cooking.

"Thank God I didn't eat the frog," Warrick joked.

The woman says she took the package of spinach to the store where she bought it and was refunded her money.

"The frog was carefully relocated to a new home outdoors," a store spokesperson said.

Taylor Farms, the company that supplied the product to the store, said they have launched an investigation into how the frog could have gotten into the package.

