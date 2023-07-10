Woman spent $130,000 to look like Barbie: before and after photos

In Sweden, a woman spent $130,000 over 10 years on various plastic surgeries to look like a Barbie doll. Alicia Almira, 31, said she is not going to stop there and dreams of achieving "perfection" in her Barbie likeness.

In an interview with Truly, Alicia Almira said that since she was 9 years old, she had dreamed of looking like a "whore" because she was inspired by the characters in the Danish TV show The King's Girls.

She says that over the past 10 years she has had breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, lip plumping, and fillers around her eyes, cheeks, and jaw. She also had a face lift and several other cosmetic procedures. She also has eyelash and nail extensions and tattoos on her body.

Video of the day

Read also: What is known about Loboda's plastic surgery and how she looked like at first, photos

"I erased who I used to be to become a 'plastic girl'. I am constantly fighting stigma and it takes a lot of courage to stand up for your beliefs, dreams and lifestyle when it is considered 'controversial'. I find it interesting that my beliefs are seen as controversial, when in fact they are far from it - they are traditional," Alicia Almira commented on her choice.

The woman says that her changed appearance helps her earn a lot of money on OnlyFans.

"I've always been attracted to extremes, and I wanted to look like a prostitute. Some people think I'm crazy, but I don't regret having the surgery... I want to look as plastic as possible and inspire other girls to do the same," she added.

Alicia Almira used to look like this:

Now the woman looks like a "doll":

The journalists showed a video from 2017 when Alicia Amira went to doctors in the hope of getting a buttock lift and other surgeries to look "more like a spirit".

Back then, she hadn't had her lips augmented and looked like an average woman.

Here are the stories of 7 famous male stars who have been transformed by plastic surgery.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!

