They were waiting for the end of the world: in Kenya, members of the sect starved themselves to death

In Kenya (a country in eastern Africa), four members of the sect died while waiting for the end of the world. Ten more exhausted people were taken to the hospital, and six of them are in serious condition.

As the "Monitor" publication reports, a few days ago members of Pastor Paul McKenzie's Good News International Church (Good News) went to the forest, waiting for the end of the world and the second coming of Christ. The founder of the sect forced his followers to starve in order to "gain eternal life."

Police officers who had been monitoring McKenzie's activities found out where the members of Good News were and raided it. During the inspection, law enforcement officers found the bodies of three men and a woman. According to preliminary data, they died of hunger.

It is noted that since 2017, Kenyan police have opened cases against McKenzie on various charges, but he remained at large. In March, the pastor was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the starvation deaths of two children. He was released on a bail of 10,000 Kenyan shillings.

Police are currently interrogating one of the rescued men found starving on April 13, 2023, in Shakahola village in Kilifi County at Malindi Hospital.

One of the law enforcement officers who participated in the raid said that the starving members of the sect were found in a very bad condition, and others fainted on the way to the hospital.

A police report confirms this information: "We have received reports of unknowing citizens dying of hunger on the pretext of meeting Jesus after being brainwashed by the suspect, Makenzie Ntenge, pastor of the Good News International Church."

So far, fingerprints have been taken from the dead for identification, as most of them had neither documents nor mobile phones.

Police have already identified those who were hospitalized in critical condition. The youngest victim was 17 years old, and the others - were from 30 to 50.

Police investigations show that in his home, the leader of the McKenzie sect convinced his followers to starve and wait for the end of the world. Some of them are suspected of terrible crimes, including the murder of their own children.

In Kenya, McKenzie is accused of manipulating local people through distorted, extreme religious teachings and fear of the unknown in the pursuit of salvation, which has resulted in the deaths of many.

Mackenzie himself, who is a father of seven children, said in an interview with local media that he has spiritual prophetic power and claimed to have seen "apparitions of Jesus". He claimed it was a core tenet of his Christianity, but said he stopped preaching in 2019.

