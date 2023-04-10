The earth has been covered by a magnetic storm and two more are coming: which dates should be watched out for

On Monday, April 10, the Earth was covered by a magnetic storm of medium strength, which will have an impact on people's health. It will last until April 11.

In addition to health effects, solar flares cause malfunctions in radio communication devices, and electronics and even cause auroras. This is reported by Meteoagent.

The intensity of the storm on April 10-11 will be 4 points. On such days, you should be extremely careful, take care of your health, eat well, drink more water, walk more in the fresh air, and get enough rest without overexerting yourself.

After a two-day magnetic storm, the decline will begin until April 16. However, by Easter, disturbances in the Earth's geomagnetic field will become stronger - 4 points. Disturbances will continue until April 17.

The most powerful magnetic storm is expected on April 20-21, so it is worth knowing the rules that will help you survive this difficult period.

How to protect yourself during magnetic storms

As you know, magnetic storms are disturbances in the geomagnetic field of our planet. They are caused by streams of charged particles emitted by the Sun.

Some people feel worse during this period. In particular, dizziness, headache, nausea, increased pressure, pain in muscles and joints, insomnia/drowsiness, and weakness appear. Also, chronic diseases are often exacerbated.

What to do so that the period of magnetic storms does not affect health:

Prefer more water and herbal teas. But give up coffee, alcohol, hookah, and cigarettes at this time.

Eat less spicy, fatty, and fried food. At the same time, it is better to consume seasonal vegetables, fruits, and greens.

Walk more in the fresh air, and gradually increase physical activity.

Regularly ventilate the rooms at home.

Be less nervous and avoid scandals and conflicts.

Get enough sleep and stick to a lifting regimen. Before going to bed, take a contrast shower.

WARNING! The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified professional with any health-related questions.

We will remind you that in April, a number of moderately intense magnetic storms are expected. However, it is worth taking care of on certain days when geomagnetic disturbances will become more powerful.

