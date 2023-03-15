"The building collapsed": a video of the aftermath of a HIMARS strike on the occupiers' base in Khrustalnyi, Luhansk region, appeared online

On Tuesday morning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the city of Krasnyi Luch (Khrustalnyi) with the US HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, firing 6 shells. The representative office of the so-called pseudo-republic "LPR" reported on it.

Read also: Artillerymen of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade showed how they burned the Russian "Buk-M3" worth more than $220 million (video)

"At 6:00 a.m., the armed formations of Ukraine fired at the capital's Krasnyi Luch using HIMARS MLRS (six missiles)," the message says.

People on the Internet suggest that the National Guard of Russia (Rosgvardiya) was based in this place. In the video, one can hear how the operator says that "everyone had a feeling" and that "no one had slept since 5 am." The video also shows the destruction caused by the rocket attacks. Information about the victims and damage are being clarified.

Video of the day

We bring to your attention footage of the battle of Ukrainian defenders, during which an enemy tank was eliminated along with its crew.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!