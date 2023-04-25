Breakfast in 5 minutes: how to make apple pancakes

Pancakes, pancakes, and fritters are dishes that have gained popularity around the world due to their ease of preparation and variety of fillings. These dishes can be easily prepared in advance and can be eaten either heated or chilled. Sofia Rozhko, a nutritionist, offers an interesting recipe for apple pancakes.

Ingredients:

5 apples;

4-8 tbsp of flour;

juice of half a lemon;

2 eggs.

To make apple pancakes, first peel and grate the apples. Squeeze out the excess liquid, and add lemon juice, eggs, and flour, the amount of which depends on the juiciness of the apples. Mix all the ingredients well.

Then grease a frying pan with vegetable oil or butter and fry the pancakes over low heat under a lid for three to four minutes on each side.

Serve the finished apple pancakes with cinnamon, yogurt, and honey. Enjoy!

