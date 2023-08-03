Protection against disease and rot: how oatmeal will save eggplants

Eggplants are among the favorites of the summer harvest, as they have won the hearts of many with their delicious flavor. To get a tasty and sustainable harvest of these vegetables, it is worth fertilizing them.

UAportal suggests using oatmeal instead of conventional fertilizers. This method of fertilizing is becoming increasingly popular among gardeners because it has several advantages. First of all, oatmeal is rich in vitamins and minerals, which provide eggplants with important resources for healthy growth and ripening. This fertilizer makes plants resistant to changing weather conditions and protects them from diseases and rot.

Oatmeal milk can be used to fertilize eggplants as well. You need to take 3 tablespoons of oatmeal and grind them with a blender. Then pour this powder with 1 liter of water and leave it to brew for 2 hours. Mix it with water in equal proportions and water the eggplant at the root every other day.

Another way is to make an infusion of oatmeal. Half a kilogram of oatmeal should be poured with 10 liters of water and left to stand for 5-7 days. This infusion can be used to water not only eggplants but also tomatoes. 500 ml of infusion is applied under each bush. It will provide them with the necessary nutritional effect.

Thus, the use of oatmeal as a fertilizer will help you get a harvest of delicious and healthy eggplants.

