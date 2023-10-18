Remember one common rule: How to keep your home and workplace clean and tidy

Think of the following scenario: you come home after work, leaving your jacket on the chair and unopened sheets are left on the kitchen table.You set aside your plate and cup, during dinner, planning to wash them later, and you leave your dirty clothes on the bathroom floor, promising yourself to wash them when needed. At the same time, you read a message from a friend but put off replying to it.

Read also: a blogger told about 6 cleaning life's best 6 cleaning life hacks that don't work, but only make things worse

However, why not simplify your life by doing small chores that can take just one minute. If you do them right away, you can keep your surroundings tidy and effectively spend time on more important things that will make your life more fulfilling and happier, writes news.vn.

It's often easy to put off small tasks because they don't seem as urgent. But here's the problem: when you keep putting off these small tasks, the number of them grows, and the clutter and stress grow too.

One way to avoid this overload and achieve a peaceful life is to follow the One Minute Rule. It's very simple: any task that can be accomplished in 60 seconds or less should be done immediately, without putting it off for later.

According to this rule, if a task takes less than a minute, it should be done without delay. This helps keep your home in order, reduces negativity, and provides more peace.

Let's imagine the same scenario but using the One Minute Rule. Upon returning home, you hang your jacket in its proper place immediately after crossing the threshold. You open the envelopes and remove the excess papers to the trash. After lunch, you quickly wash the dishes and throw dirty clothes into the washing machine. You also respond promptly to messages from a friend without putting it off.

This rule can be applied not only at home, but also at work. Respond to emails immediately to avoid an overflowing inbox at the end of the day. Send reports when they are ready instead of putting them off until later.

In practice, the "One Minute Rule" can make many aspects of life easier. Take a minute to clear your car of leftovers or extra items instead of allowing them to accumulate. Pay bills online as soon as you receive them to avoid forgetting or losing them. Remove weeds before they grow. Write down your ideas the moment they occur to you. Study your children to clean up their toys in one minute.

Recall, earlier we told you how to clean windows with iodine solution. In particular, it can be prepared at home in a few minutes. While the costs are minimal, however, the result will definitely amaze you.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!