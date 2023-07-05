Baked apricots: a recipe for a light summer dessert

When heated, the apricots will reveal their flavor. Butter, sugar and cinnamon will create an incredible tandem. It will taste great with ice cream, sour cream or cream.

Ingredients:

- Apricots - 500 g

- Oil - 1 tbsp

- Butter - 50 g

- Sugar - 3 tbsp

- Ground cinnamon -1/5 tsp.

Method of preparation:

1. Cut the apricots in half, remove the pits. Preheat the oven to 200 °C.

2. Take a baking dish and grease it with oil. Place the apricot halves slice up in a single layer. Sprinkle with a mixture of sugar and cinnamon and add small pieces of butter.

3. Bake for 15 minutes at 200 degrees.

