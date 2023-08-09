Freeze and acetone: how to clean clothes from superglue

If you have stained your clothes with superglue, you need to act immediately because superglue hardens very quickly. But even if the glue has already dried, there are different ways to remove it.

Try rubbing the stain with lemon juice - it helps remove superglue stains. Pour a teaspoon of lemon juice on the stain, wait 15 minutes, sprinkle with table salt, and leave for another 15 minutes. Then send the item to the washing machine.

The freezer can help you get rid of dried glue. Put the item in the freezer for an hour. The cold will make the glue brittle and easy to scrape off.

Start by scraping the dry adhesive off the garment and soak it in cold water. Then apply laundry detergent to the stain and scrub with a soft brush. Finish by washing the item in warm water.

Another option is to moisten the stain with gasoline, leave it on for ten minutes, then rinse it in warm water using laundry soap.

Acetone or nail polish remover may also be helpful. Soak cotton pads with this product, apply to the stain on both sides of the fabric and leave for 10 minutes, placing weight on top to promote reaction with the fabric.

With these simple tips, superglue stains on clothes will no longer be a problem.

