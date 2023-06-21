You can now close a sole proprietorship online in Diia

The Diia portal has a new service that allows you to close a sole proprietorship (individual entrepreneur) in just a few seconds. This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation.

This service is fully automated and does not involve any human intervention. Now you don't have to wait long for your application to be processed manually by a state registrar.

"We continue to launch the most convenient services for entrepreneurs. I am grateful to our partners - the EGAP Programme implemented by the Eastern Europe Foundation with the support of Switzerland," Fedorov added.

All the necessary data is automatically retrieved from the Unified State Register (USR), which makes mistakes impossible. You just need to check this data and put your electronic signature. After that, the application will be automatically processed. You will receive the processing result by email and in your personal account on the Diia portal.

