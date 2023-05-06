It takes only 20 minutes: a recipe for a quick cake with berries

Put the finished cake in the refrigerator overnight to harden and soak. It will take you a minimum of time to prepare this dessert, but you will be satisfied with the taste.

Ingredients:

- Shortbread cookies - 200 g.

For the berry filling:

- thawed or fresh berries - 300 g;

- sugar - 20 g

- lemon juice - 1 tbsp;

- corn starch - 15 g.

For the cream:

- eggs - 2 pcs;

- sugar - 100 g

- a pinch of salt;

- corn starch - 30 g;

- sour cream (from 20%) - 400 g;

- butter - 75 g;

- chocolate for decoration - 25 g.

Method of preparation:

1. Mix berries with sugar, lemon juice and starch, put on medium heat and cook until thickened. Wait for it to cool. ⠀

2. Prepare the cream: mix eggs with sugar, salt, and starch, add sour cream, and cook until thickened. Remove from heat, add butter and wait for it to cool.

3. Put a layer of biscuits, cream, berry filling in the prepared mold and repeat the layers. Finally, spread the cream and sprinkle with chocolate. Put in the refrigerator overnight.

