It will take 20 minutes: how to quickly make paska without yeast

There is not always enough time to mess around with yeast dough. That's why this simple recipe for a delicious paska with cheese will help.

You will need a minimum of ingredients and 20 minutes of time. Unleavened cheese paste will help, because it is enough to mix all the ingredients and spread them in forms.

Quick cheese paste without yeast

Ingredients:

flour - 220-230 g;

baking powder - 15 g;

cheese - 300 g (5-9%);

eggs - 3 pcs.;

butter - 150 g;

sugar - 150 g;

raisins - 100 g.

Video of the day

It is important that the products are not chilled but at room temperature.

Method of cooking:

1. Beat butter with a whisk or mixer, add sugar, and mix well.

2. Add eggs to the oil mixture, and mix again.

3. Using a sieve, grate the cheese. You can also use a blender. Add it to the butter and eggs, and mix.

4. Mix flour and baking powder, pour into the curd mass, add raisins, and mix well. Raisins should be kept in boiling water for 5-10 minutes, and then dried. Only after that, they can be added to the dough.

5. Spread the dough into molds, filling only half. Bake at 170°C for 40-45 minutes.

Use a wooden skewer to check whether the paska is ready. Stick it in the center and take it out: if the skewer is dry, it is baked.

