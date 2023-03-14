Passports will not be canceled due to different transliteration: explanation

Ukraine will not cancel passports due to changes in transliteration rules. Thus, if the name or surname of the person on the ID card and the foreign passport have different spellings, they will not be considered invalid.

People's deputy Roman Babii announced this on Facebook following a meeting of the Legal Policy Committee. According to him, the head of the State Migration Service was invited to the meeting.

"After recent reports of automatic revocation of passports, the head of the State Migration Service was invited to today's meeting of the Legal Policy Committee to look into this, to put it mildly, "strange" situation," the message reads.

It is noted that the head of the department, Nataliia Naumenko, announced the suspension of the process of revoking documents. The validity of those passports that have already been revoked in this regard, will be renewed shortly.

It is clarified that about 34,000 citizens of Ukraine have foreign passports with different transliterations. This is causing outrage among European partners, as the difference allows for the abuse of aid.

Some Ukrainians circumvent restrictions on staying abroad and receiving aid by using their different passports. The difference in spelling means two different people in the system.

According to the people's deputy, the problem will be dealt with, but not by revoking passports. They will persuade people to change their documents or simply change them when they expire.

