Why add salt to the water when cleaning the floor: a useful life hack

Water alone is not enough to achieve a truly clean floor. Therefore, housewives often use various chemical solutions to treat the floor surface from germs and create a pleasant aroma.

UAportal recommends that you try an alternative to chemicals when cleaning the floor. We advise you to add salt to the water, as it will be not only a budget detergent but also a natural one. The biggest advantage of salt is its safety. This is especially important if you have children or pets in your home.

Read also: What to do to significantly save time on washing dishes

The cost of salt is affordable for every household, and its use in cleaning can lead to amazing results. Just add 1-2 tablespoons of salt to a bucket of water. Here's what you can do with salt when cleaning:

Video of the day

Clean old stains: the salt solution helps to remove stains that have already dried and become difficult to remove. Bring back the shine: after treating the surface with salt, you will notice how the floor regains its natural shine. Energy harmony: salt can help change the energy of the room, relieving it of negative influences.

As a reminder, floors often suffer from stains that cannot be washed off with plain water. However, you should not immediately spend money on chemicals from the store. You can use natural floor cleaners like lemon instead of household chemicals.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!