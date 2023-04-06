Why soak a broom in water while cleaning: a proven life hack

The use of a broom during cleaning is an old Ukrainian custom that has its own peculiarities and symbolism. One of these peculiarities is the soaking the broom in water, which plays an important role in this process.

Read also: Which days of the week are good for cleaning the house

Firstly, soaking the broom in water has a practical function - preserving the freshness and elasticity of the broom. A broom made of different plants, such as willow, birch, sedge, can lose its freshness and become brittle if it is not moistened with water. Soaking the broom in water before use helps to maintain its quality and durability, ensuring efficient use during cleaning.

Video of the day

Second, soaking the broom in water also has a symbolic meaning. Ukrainian culture has a rich set of symbols and beliefs associated with the broom. In particular, the wreath is considered a symbol of health, longevity, and wealth. Soaking a broom in water symbolizes rejuvenation, purification, and restoration of its power. It is also considered a symbol of water, which in Ukrainian culture has a special meaning as a source of life and purification. Soaking a broom in water can be seen as a ritual of purification and rejuvenation not only for the broom itself, but also for the room where it will be used during cleaning.

Third, soaking the broom in water can have a practical effect on indoor air quality. A soaked broom can release aromatic substances that have a pleasant smell and can freshen the indoor air, helping to remove unpleasant odors, especially in enclosed spaces. Dust also sticks to a wet broom better, making cleaning more efficient.

Earlier we wrote about why you can't clean when your relatives are on the road.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!