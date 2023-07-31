Cutting a dishwashing sponge: a cost-effective life hack

Washing dishes is a daily chore that is time-consuming and usually requires the use of detergents that are not always cheap. However, there is a simple trick that can make this process more economical and efficient.

To get started, you'll need a dishwashing sponge, writes Ukr.Media. Make a small cut with a knife in the middle of the sponge and place a small piece of soap in it. Thanks to this simple life hack, the sponge will soap up on its own while washing the dishes, and you won't have to constantly add detergent.

Let's explain how this trick works. Usually, when you lather a sponge before washing dishes, the soap quickly erodes and dissolves in the water, thereby reducing its effectiveness. But by using a cut sponge with a piece of soap inside, the soap continues to work more effectively during the wash.

This simple life hack will not only make the dishwashing process more convenient, but also help you save time, as you won't have to lather the sponge up. This trick will also save on detergent, which will be a beneficial solution for every housewife.

