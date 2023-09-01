Why add sea salt and soda to shampoo: a beauty life hack

Hot weather can create problems for those with long hair, making it dirty faster. Weather conditions often force you to wash your hair every day, which is not always good for your hair.

This was reported by Pixel. It noted that there are ways to increase the effectiveness of regular shampoo, which will result in long-term hair cleanliness. To do this, you need to use some simple and effective folk methods.

What to add to shampoo:

Sea salt: a small amount of sea salt added to your shampoo will help strengthen and revitalise your hair, making it strong and shiny. It is also a great scalp cleanser, allowing you to postpone washing your hair for a while.

Soda: soda has now become indispensable in hair care. It is a cheap alternative to dry shampoo and can refresh your hair, remove excess sebum (natural oil) and help keep it looking fresh for days. You can apply a small amount of baking soda directly to your scalp to cleanse it or add it to your shampoo to improve its properties.

