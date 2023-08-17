Why put potatoes in leather shoes: a life hack for new and washed shoes

Potatoes are an amazing vegetable that can be useful not only in the kitchen but also for solving other household problems. One such use is to alleviate the discomfort that comes with wearing new shoes, especially if they are tight-fitting.

Here's a life hack from pixelinform that can be useful for those who want to make their shoes more comfortable.

Suitable for genuine leather

This method is recommended to be used for shoes made of genuine leather only, as this material can stretch well.

How to use the method

Take two potatoes of the required size and peel them. Wrap the potatoes in paper, such as newspaper or a kitchen towel. Place this "expander" in the front of your shoes where you feel uncomfortable. Leave it on overnight.

Expected result

The next morning you will notice that your shoes are slightly wider and more comfortable for your foot. The stretched leather material reduces the pressure on your foot, thus alleviating discomfort.

Let this simple life hack come in handy if you are faced with the problem of uncomfortable shoes. Now you can make your favourite pairs of shoes even more comfortable and pleasant to wear.

