Why put a diaper on the bottom of a pot with houseplants

There are many useful life hacks in the arsenal of flower growers, and one of them is the use of diapers for planting flowers in pots. Experimentally, it has been found that diapers can be useful both in preventing dehydration and excessive moisture. In dry climates, they help to keep the plant from drying out, and when watering is excessive, they prevent the root system from rotting.

Diapers are also used to create a substrate for indoor plants as a drainage layer and for growing seedlings. Some gardeners go even further by using diaper filler in their garden beds.

Inside the diaper, it contains a polymer called sodium polyacrylate, which turns into a gel-like form when it comes into contact with liquid. This is similar to the hydrogel material available in garden stores.

Hydrogel granules or powder can absorb much more liquid than they weigh and then gradually release it to the plants. The hydrogel then completely decomposes into simple compounds in the soil.

Of course, only new diapers should be used. They can be cut into pieces or left intact. Then you should cover them with a thin layer of soil, plant the plant in a pot and add the required amount of soil.

Excess watering will be retained in the diaper and not leak out. The roots of the plant will not suffer from excessive moisture, and will gradually draw water from the hydrogel over time.

