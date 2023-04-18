Why put dirty things in the freezer: an effective life hack

It was always difficult to find a house without a washing machine. This household appliance is a real find, which allows you to forget about exhausting manual washing. But sometimes it happens that the machine cannot cope with heavy pollution. In such cases, a strange but effective life hack with a freezer can help you.

To remove old stains, it is enough to put the thing in a plastic bag and send it to the freezer for 4-6 hours, or even overnight so that it freezes well.

After that comes the stage of washing. Remove the frozen thing from the bag and wash it in the washing machine, adding a regular gel or powder.

The essence of this method is that under the influence of cold, the fabric fibers and the stain itself change their structure, which helps to wash away dirt more easily during washing.

