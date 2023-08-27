Why use foil when ironing: a life hack from housewives

Sometimes ironing can be a really tedious process, as it can take a lot of time. However, there are life hacks to iron things quickly and effortlessly.

They noted that one of these secret tools is foil.

Why foil is useful for ironing

An important and painstaking aspect of ironing is turning and flipping clothes to ensure uniform smoothness. This requires not only a lot of time, but also effort. But now there's a simple and largely unknown way to make this process easier thanks to ordinary foil.

The trick is to place a sheet of foil on the ironing board before starting the procedure. The foil's ability to heat up quickly is very useful. The high temperature generated by the ironing process smoothes not only the outer layer of the fabric, but also the inner layer that is in contact with the foil.

The simple secret to efficiency is that you no longer need to turn your clothes over while ironing. From now on, it is enough to iron one side of the garment.

This simple but effective life hack helps you gain time and save effort, giving your clothes and laundry a flawless look in just a few minutes.

