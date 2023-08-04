Why store avocados in the freezer: you'll be surprised

Avocados are often sold in stores unripe or too soft. It happens that green avocados ripen very quickly at home and then spoil. It's a shame to throw away such an expensive fruit, so we at novyny.live will tell you how to keep avocados for longer.

Freezing in the freezer

Avocados can be frozen in the freezer in an airtight bag or container.

At temperatures of -15 degrees, the fruit can be stored for six months.

Note that avocados should not be frozen again.

You can even freeze an unripe avocado: after defrosting, it will become soft like a ripe fruit.

This is because freezing rids it of the villi inside the fruit.

