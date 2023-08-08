Why add soda to tea: a life hack from hostesses

There is one simple and effective trick that can change the taste of tea significantly. Tea is one of the most popular drinks that millions of people enjoy brewing. However, few people know how to make tea tasty and fragrant.

Read also: Green tea for weight loss. Doctor's advice

It turns out that the quality of water has a great influence on the taste of tea. Hard water can reduce the saturation of the color and taste of tea, as well as lead to the formation of an oily film on the surface, Kinoafisha writes.

But there is an easy way to avoid this. You can soften the water by adding a small amount of soda during brewing. This will help remove more caffeine and pigments from the tea leaves, which will give the drink a richer color and a pleasant taste.

Video of the day

This trick is not new. It was often used even by train conductors. The water used on the railways was not always of high quality, but this did not prevent the enjoyment of delicious tea. They found ways to improve the quality of the drink. Adding soda was one of them.

We will remind you that we have already written about the methods of using tea leaves.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!