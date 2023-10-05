Why add baking powder to your laundry: a useful life hack

A well-known baking recipe usually includes an ingredient such as baking powder. This substance is responsible for the structure of the product, making the dough fluffy and airy. But not many people know that baking powder can be used not only in cooking, but also in home laundry, especially when things are heavily soiled.

So, if you want to restore your clothes and get rid of even the most stubborn stains, baking powder can be your best friend. This method is also suitable for washing white clothes, Germania.one writes.

To do this, you will need the following:

1 tablespoon of baking powder. 2 tablespoons of salt.

And here's how to use this method:

Mix the baking powder and salt in a washing bowl. Pour warm water over the mixture. Soak the stained items in this solution for 2 hours. Then wash the items in a normal washing machine. To increase the effectiveness of this method, some housewives recommend adding another 2-3 tablespoons of salt directly to the washing machine drum.

What's more, baking powder is great for removing limescale in your washing machine. To clean your machine, all you have to do is mix a small amount of baking powder with water and pour this mixture into the drum or detergent compartment. Then start the wash cycle at 90°C (60°C for older models).

This unconventional washing method will keep your laundry clean and your washing machine free of limescale deposits.

