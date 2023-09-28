Forget vinegar: housewives explained what and how windows should actually be washed so that there are no leaks

Windows may look unaesthetically pleasing if they are dirty, but if they are not cleaned properly, it can lead to streaks. To avoid this, you don't have to use folk recipes with vinegar.

There is a simple household method that cleans windows without streaks. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

Housewives advise washing windows with a mixture of dishwashing detergent and water. Mix them and spray them on the windows with a spray bottle.

In turn, Dean Scott, who is a professional window cleaner, noted that it is worth forgetting the myths about vinegar and using dishwashing detergent and a microfiber cloth.

Dishwashing detergent is a staple in every home. However, it is important to use a microfiber cloth to avoid stains.

