Hard water can build up on sinks, showers, and toilets very easily and quickly. Limescale is a common problem that can leave unsightly stains in the toilet bowl.

It can be difficult to get rid of limescale, but cleaning experts have their secrets. In particular, you can use a natural ingredient, according to Express.co.uk.

Pour 125 g of citric acid on the stains and leave for an hour. Limescale will disappear.

Citric acid is a naturally occurring acid that is found in lemons and limes. However, it is not recommended to use lemons or limes to clean limescale from the toilet bowl, because the acid is much more concentrated than lemon or lime juice.

It does not contain any harsh chemicals or fumes that can be dangerous to health or the environment. Citric acid is safe to use for natural cleaning.

This cleaning ingredient can cope with more than just toilet limescale. You can also apply the acid to limescale in the kettle.

