Stretched seedlings: how to save plants that have become thin and long

Legginess is a process where plants that are grown indoors (such as window sills or greenhouses) begin to stretch upward in search of light, which can lead to their death. This is a fairly common problem among plant lovers, especially in winter, when the daylight hours are much shorter.

Read also: When it's time to plant eggplants in open ground - tips from gardeners for a good harvest

The main reason for stretched seedlings is a lack of light, because the daylight hours are very short during the winter months. In addition, low humidity, low temperature and insufficient ventilation can also affect plant growth.

If your plants have started to stretch out, there are several steps you can take to save them. The first step is to provide enough light for the plants. If possible, place them near a south-facing window, where there is more light, or use artificial lighting. It is also important to monitor the temperature and humidity to ensure optimal conditions for plant growth.

Video of the day

In addition, it is important to remember to water the plants properly. If you water the plants too often, it can lead to rotting of the root system. So, make sure that the soil in the pots is well saturated with moisture, but not too wet.

If the plants have already stretched out, it may be necessary to repot them into a larger pot with more soil, which should be nutritious, loosened and not too moist. For this purpose, you can use special soil for seedlings or mix regular soil with humus or coconut flakes.

It is also important not to overwater the soil, as this can lead to rot. For watering, it is better to use a spray or drip irrigation, so that the water is evenly distributed over the soil.

Read also: When and how to plant tomatoes to have an incredible harvest

Plants need enough light for healthy growth. If the window does not provide enough light, you can use phytolamps or special lamps with a light spectrum that is suitable for plants.

Plants cannot develop at temperatures that are too low or too high. The optimum temperature for most plants is 20-25 degrees Celsius. To maintain the optimum temperature, you can use a heated nursery.

For healthy growth, plants need nutrients, which can be added to the soil or liquid fertilizers can be used. It is best to use fertilizers with a high content of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.

As a reminder, the sowing season begins in spring, nature comes to life, and insects return with it. Some of them, such as ants, can harm your plants, so you need to deal with them. Read how to do this in our article.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel !