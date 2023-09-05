You won't have to throw it away: how to save coffee that has lost its smell and taste

Many people start their mornings with a cup of aromatic coffee. But in order to enjoy its taste and aroma, it is important to store it properly. But if coffee has lost its flavor, it can be restored by simply adding one ingredient to it, reports Ukr.Media.

How to store coffee so that it doesn't lose its flavor?

Experienced coffee drinkers know that it is best to grind coffee beans just before brewing to preserve their aroma and flavor. But if that's not always possible, you should store ground coffee properly.

First, leave the coffee in its original packaging and close it well with a clip. But it is better to pour it into a metal or glass container that can be tightly closed. Store this container in a cool and dark place where there are no foreign aromas or humidity.

How to restore the taste of coffee?

If you've lost the flavor of your coffee due to improper storage, don't be upset. To restore its aroma and flavor, simply pour the ground product into a glass or metal container that closes tightly. Then add a few dark chocolate cubes and close the container.

In two days, you will feel the difference in the taste and aroma of your coffee.

