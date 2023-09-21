We distinguish each sponge with the help of two components: the foam and a hard strip glued to it, known as a scotch-brite or abrasive part. When choosing a sponge, it is important to pay attention not to the colored foam but to the color of the abrasive part, which indicates its rigidity and purpose.

The yellow sponge with scotch-brite is used for delicate care. It is ideal for cleaning glassware, crystal and porcelain because it does not contain abrasive particles and does not damage them. This choice is recommended for cleaning delicate materials.

The green abrasive part of the sponge indicates its high hardness. This sponge can easily remove burnt food and grease residues. However, you should be careful because using a green sponge on delicate surfaces can cause damage.

Read also: What to do to save time on dishwashing

In addition, there are other colors of the abrasive parts of sponges:

Black indicates the highest level of abrasives and is designed to remove limescale and tough stains, but is not suitable for delicate surfaces.

Blue has a lower abrasiveness and is suitable for cleaning glass with food residue, but may not be able to handle tough stains.

Red or orange color indicates medium hardness and is suitable for removing dried food residues on enamel and Teflon surfaces.

It is important to remember that shades may vary depending on the manufacturer. To avoid confusion, it is better to use sponges from the same manufacturer. You should also consider the type of cookware and its materials when choosing sponges for optimal care of your kitchen equipment.

To recap, we have already written how to make dishwashing detergent.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!