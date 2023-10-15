This carrot cake with maple caramel will be a great dessert for a special occasion or just to satisfy your sweet tooth.

We offer you a recipe for an incredibly delicious carrot cake with maple caramel, which was published on the website "European Cuisine with Irina Chornaya".

Ingredients:

For the dough:

300 g of flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder for the dough

1/4 teaspoon of baking soda

1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon of nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

A pinch of ground cloves

300 ml of oil

125 g of dark brown sugar

200 g of sugar

4 large eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons of vanilla

370 g grated carrots (about 3 large carrots)

For the maple caramel:

250 ml maple syrup

125 ml of cream

15 g of butter

For the cream cheese cream:

225 g of room temperature butter or 500 ml of heavy cream

200 g of creamy soft cheese at room temperature

250 g of powdered sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla

Juice of half a lemon at room temperature

Decor:

50 g nuts

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180°C and prepare 2 20-cm-diameter cake pans, line the bottom with parchment. Mix the sifted flour, baking powder, baking soda and spices. In a mixer bowl, combine the oil and both sugars. Beat them for 5-10 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, beating each for 1 minute. Add the vanilla. Add the flour mixture and mix gently. Add the carrots and mix again. Divide the batter evenly between the two cake pans and bake for 50-60 minutes. Take out the carrot cakes and cool them for 10 minutes in the cake pans. Then carefully remove them and cool completely. To make the maple caramel, pour the syrup into a saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat without stirring. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 15-20 minutes until the maple syrup is brown (bubbles should be dark brown) and viscous. Remove from heat and gradually add the cream, stirring quickly. Add the butter and cook for a few more minutes to make the caramel as thick as possible. Cool it down. To prepare the cream cheese cream, butter and cheese must be at room temperature. First, beat the butter for 10-15 minutes, adding sugar, powdered sugar and vanilla in portions. When the butter is fluffy, add the cream cheese and mix gently. Add a few drops of lemon juice and mix again. To assemble the cake, cut the cakes in half lengthwise. Layer each cake with cream. Add one or two spoons of caramel on top of the cream for each layer. Spread the last layer with cream and pour over the caramel. Decorate with cream flowers and sprinkle with roasted and chopped nuts.

