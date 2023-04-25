Ukrainian Armed Forces clear a site on the left bank of the Kherson region: Humeniuk tells about successes

Ukrainian defenders are already clearing the enemy on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, which is temporarily occupied by Russian militants. The defense forces are working to liberate the front line, and are engaged in counter-battery operations.

This was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for the "South" operational command. According to her, over the past three days, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have achieved powerful results.

As for whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces are already working on the left bank of the Kherson region, she noted that "hype can do a lot of harm to the Defense Forces. We shouldn't rush the news."

Humeniuk added: "Despite the fact that the enemy continues to shell the right bank, we have had quite powerful results of our combat work over the past three days. It is from 13 to 22 pieces of equipment. We have managed to hit and destroy enemy artillery, tanks and air defense systems. Our work on clearing the front line of the left bank is quite powerful."

The other day, the Institute for the Study of War stated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had already landed on the left bank of the Kherson River. The ISW made these conclusions after analyzing reports and photos with geolocation of Russian military bloggers.

"Geolocation footage published by a Russian blogger on April 22 shows that Ukrainian forces have taken up positions on the banks of the Dnipro River north of Oleshky (7 km southwest of Kherson) and advanced to the northern outskirts of the settlement on the E97 highway, as well as west of Dacha (10 km south of Kherson)," ISW said.

Meanwhile, the DeepState website has updated maps of the fighting. Previously, the left bank of the Kherson region was marked as occupied by the Russians, but now it is marked as a gray zone.

As a reminder, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, recently said that he would not revise his own forecasts for the "spring counteroffensive." "Whether you like it or not, we are approaching a landmark battle in the modern history of Ukraine. This is a fact, everyone understands it. When it will begin is a mystery. But everyone understands that we are approaching it," he added.

